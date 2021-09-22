Five more people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec

Quebec is reporting five more deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, a total of 11,340.

There are also 683 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,974 since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 387,185 people have recovered from the illness.

On Sept. 20, a total of 31,996 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by six, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 280.

Health officials confirm 28 people were admitted and 22 were discharged.

Of those, 91 people are in intensive care; up by five. That is 11 new admissions and six discharges.

Of the new cases, 493 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 27 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 163 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 23 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and five are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.8 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 34.4 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 11,498 more vaccinations in the province; 10,645 doses in the last 24 hours and 853 doses before Sept. 21 for a total of 12,782,475 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 172,493 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,954,968, or 78 per cent of the population.

As of Sept. 21, a total of 6,645,214 Quebecers, or 88 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,224,835 people, or 83 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.