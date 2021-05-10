Five people in custody following stabbing; victim in critical condition

Five people are in custody after a stabbing in downtown Montreal that left a man fighting for his life.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened at 6:40 p.m. on Ste-Catherine St. near Metcalf.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation and was taken to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police identified a vehicle that fled the scene and arrested four men on Sherbrooke near Park. The five suspects are two 18-year-old men and 22, 25 and 28-year-old men.