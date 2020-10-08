Five Quebec families split $8.4M Lotto 6/49 jackpot

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Five families from Quebec’s Monteregie region south of Montreal are celebrating after splitting a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $8.4 million.

The five families don’t know each other but won thanks to a group-play ticket purchased from the Place Longueuil kiosk for the Sept. 26 draw.

The pandemic meant the winners couldn't hug each other -- instead they received their cheques outdoors and had their photos taken with a zoom lens.

While they won’t be able to travel much right away, some of the winners said they are making future travel plans, carrying out home renovations and planning to enjoy their retirements to the fullest.

“I think about all the people that I’ll be able to spoil and I can’t help but smile,” said winner Francine Perron, who won the jackpot along with Claude Lapointe, France Roy, Gilles Paquette, and couple Therese Guillemette and Rejean Chaput.

The retail outlet where the lucky ticket was purchased is managed by the Association de parents de l’enfance en difficulté, a non-profit organization in Longueuil. It will receive a 1 per cent commission on the win.

“A few of us starting screaming when we got the news. Our reaction was one of sheer happiness. We’re a non-profit and every penny goes a long way, so this $84,359 will allow us to keep up our services,” said Chantale Beaudoin, executive director of the non-profit