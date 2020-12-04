iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Five schools in the Magog region are closed Friday after water main failure

Sommets Service Centre logo. SOURCE: CSS/Facebook

Students in five schools in the Magog region will get to stay home and start the weekend early after a water main failure forced the schools' closure.

The Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Bonsecours, St-Laurent, Lawrenceville and Notre-Dame-de-Montjoie schools, in Racine are closed Friday, Sommets Service Centre director general Edith Pelletier said in a news release.

Other schools in the region remain open, and there is no indication that the closures will be long-term. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error