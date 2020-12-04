Five schools in the Magog region are closed Friday after water main failure
Students in five schools in the Magog region will get to stay home and start the weekend early after a water main failure forced the schools' closure.
The Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Bonsecours, St-Laurent, Lawrenceville and Notre-Dame-de-Montjoie schools, in Racine are closed Friday, Sommets Service Centre director general Edith Pelletier said in a news release.
Other schools in the region remain open, and there is no indication that the closures will be long-term.