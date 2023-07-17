Drilling machine struck gondola in fatal Mont-Tremblant, Que. crash: police

Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal, later adding that two gondolas were struck - one was carrying two passengers and one was unoccupied.

"Sill a lot of possible witnesses to meet, including of course the man who was operating this drill. He was in a state of shock following this," said (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau,

The people from Ontario, both in their 50s were in the gondola mid-way up the mountain when the impact of the machine ejected them from the cabin. They fell many metres to the ground, police said, unable to confirm the exact distance.

"The woman, she's still in critical condition this morning in a Montreal area hospital," while the man was declared dead in hospital on Sunday, Bilodeau said.

She expects they will release the identity of the man later on Monday after conferring with the family. They do not know yet how the two gondola passengers are related to one another, if at all.

MULTIPLE INVESTIGATIONS

Along with police, Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is also investigating. as is the Regie du Batiment du Quebec (RBQ).

CNESST spokesperson Cindy L'Heureuxold CTV there are currently two employees at the scene investigating. They will focus on how any work involving the drilling machine was being carried out, from a safety perspective, she said.

Bilodeau said before police can contemplate if they will lay any criminal charges, Bilodeau said they will question the drill operator when his state has improved and the construction equipment itself will be inspected to see if there was a "mechanical problem."

FLAGS AT HALF-MAST

As soon as the Tremblant Resort Association learned about the fatal crash it halted all activities at the mountain for the day, including a blues music festival.

On Monday, the flags around the resort are flying at half-mast out of respect, they said, for the family.

"It's hard. It's a very difficult time for us," said resort spokesperson Annick Aird." It's hard for all the staff and we're really with the family."

Aird also said they are aware the equipment that was stationed on the hill was a drilling machine, but said she didn't know what type of work it was doing there.

She said SQ has set up a command post there and will try to speak to the many witnesses who were in the area that day.

"People are trying to understand (what happened). So are we and the investigation will help us with that," Aird said.

- With files from The Canadian Press