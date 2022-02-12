iHeartRadio
Flash freeze warnings issued across Quebec as temperatures drop

image.jpg

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather warning for the islands of Laval and Montreal, as well as other areas of Quebec saying that a flash freeze may occur Saturday afternoon.

"A cold front tracking over Southern Quebec will cause temperatures to swiftly drop several degrees," ECCC said. "Surfaces that are still wet, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, could become icy and slippery."

The morning rain in Montreal is forecast to change to snow in the afternoon with the temperature dropping from 4 Celsius to -8.

On Sunday, it'll get colder with highs around -13C and lows -19.

Quebec City, Sherbrooke and the Lake Memphremagog area are under a flash freeze warning.

A steep temperature drop is expected on Saturday. After the rain, roads/sidewalks could rapidly become icy and slippery over southern, central and eastern Quebec with the sudden arrival of the cold air during the day/evening. https://t.co/dKQF8Ez5if pic.twitter.com/mR2RcyUVEe

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 11, 2022
