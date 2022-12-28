Flight delays and cancellations continue at Montreal airport, despite improving situation

After several days of cancellations and long delays, things seem to be returning to normal at the Trudeau International Airport in Montreal after the weekend's storms blew travel plans off course, stranding travellers across the country.

Some, however, are still waiting.

SN Hawaii is a group of about 50 people that is travelling to the island for a two-week certification program to become ocean lifeguards. That group has been at the airport for five days without a hotel.

"There were no other options on the 23rd, and then because we're with Air Canada and a group, there are some technical issues because the people that are working for groups are working at other places in Air Canada since the COVID pandemic, so there's no one to help us," said Nicolas Mercier of SN Hawaii. "We're on our own to try and find flights."

On Wednesday, flights to Quebec City and Magdelen Islands were cancelled, as well as other delays.

