Flight evacuating some Canadians from Wuhan, China expected to depart Thursday

CTV News has obtained a letter confirming an "assisted departure flight" is expected to evacuate some Canadians from Wuhan, China on Feb. 6.

The letter cautions that not everyone who is eligible for a seat will be able to board the plane due to "demand" and "restrictions associated with this flight." It also says travellers exhibiting symptoms of the new coronavirus will not be allowed to board the plane.

In a tweet issued Tuesday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the plane is currently on its way to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be "prepositioned" for its trip to China "when final approvals are granted."

The passengers who arrive in Canada on that flight will need to remain at Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 14 days, where "regular health assessments will be conducted." Family and friends will not be permitted to visit at that time.

"We are working to get Canadians back as quickly as we can," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning.

"We're following all the proper steps to make sure that everyone's safe."

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that while 304 Canadian have asked to be repatriated from China, just 280 of them have Canadian passports. The letter confirms that only those with a valid Canadian passport containing a valid Chinese visa will be allowed to board the plane.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that there isn't space on the plane for everyone who has requested evacuation.

"Right now there is a larger number of Canadians asking for evacuation than there is space on the plane, that's why we have already got an option on the second plane."

The PM said they have not yet decided whether the second evacuation plane will be necessary, given that not everyone who is hoping to be evacuated is always able to get to the airport. Trudeau said this is a decision the government will make based on how full the first plane is.

Trudeau added that China is being "fully co-operative" in this effort.

"There's just a lot of processes to make sure that they can get through the local quarantines on the way to the airport, that all the proper paperwork is filled out, that identities are verified and triple verified," he said.

The coronavirus has killed 425 people in China, as well as two others in Hong Kong and in the Philippines. Over 20,000 people have contracted the illness in at least 180 countries, including four confirmed cases in Canada.

The outbreak was first flagged on New Year's Eve, when a cluster of cases believed to be pneumonia were discovered in Wuhan, the capital city of China's Hubei province.

Shortly afterwards, officials realized the patients did not have pneumonia, but instead were ill with a new virus that had never before been found in humans: the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

Health Canada describes coronaviruses as a "large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases."