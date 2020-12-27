Flood risks subsiding in Quebec, as disaster clean up begins

Water levels on the Saint-Charles River in the Quebec City region, were down early Sunday as the flooding seems to be over.

At the start of the day, public security in the region also reported minor flooding on Lac Maskinonge and the Riviere Noire, in the Lanaudiere region. Several other rivers remain under surveillance.

Exceptional warm weather and torrential rains forced the evacuation of 266 people in Quebec City, most of them on Enchantress Island, during the holiday season. Authorities inspected the damage on Boxing Day.

The Montmorency River, on which the island is located, was no longer under surveillance on Sunday.

Although the worst is behind for the victims, security agencies in the area maintain calls to be vigilant.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.