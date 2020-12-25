Flooding caused by heavy rain forces evacuation of residential island near Quebec City

MONTREAL -- Some regions of Quebec are facing the possibility of a very unwelcome Christmas gift in the form of floods.

Heavy rainfall and a historic warm spell resulted in several rivers threatening to overflow, leading to evacuations on L'Ile-Enchanteresse just before noon.

“It's last minute, we don't have details for the moment on the number of people who are targeted by the evacuation,” said public security official Steve Boivin.

The residential island is located on the Montmorency River and is often hit by spring floods. The island is part of the Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval municipality northeast of Quebec City.

Other rivers in the capitol region were also swollen by rain and precipitation is forecasted to continue into the evening.