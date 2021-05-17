iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Flowering memories: family's tulips a perennial reminder of Expo 67

image.jpg

Blossoming tulips in France Lafortune’s St-Bruno garden serve as a perennial family memory and as a piece of Montreal history.

Lafortune’s late father Marcel worked at Expo 67 as a mechanic on the Expo Express train and saved a bunch of tulip bulbs that were being thrown out after the fair ended.

“He saw the gardener planting out the bulbs… and he asked them if he could take them,” said Lafortune. “He picked them and brought them back to Montreal North and he gave them to all the neighbours.”

The flowers grew outside the family home for years until it was sold in 2008. Lafortune transplanted the tulips to her garden in Saint-Bruno, and to her siblings' gardens across Montreal. The family has kept growing them ever since.

Photo: Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec

“We took the bulbs and divided them through the family, so everyone in my family has some of the bulbs and we are growing them since then.”

Expo 67 was a major turning point for Montreal, when the city invited the world to visit.

“We were very proud of that exposition… Montreal was not known and (former mayor) Mr. (Jean) Drapeau put Montreal on the map,” said La Fortune about the World Fair.

“Every spring I see the tulips growing out, it’s like a souvenir,” she added, but for her they are more of a family memory.

“They remind me of my father. The tulips that were growing around the house where I was born.” 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error