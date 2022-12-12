Flu epidemic slowing down in Quebec

The plateau public health officials were hoping for in the run-up to the holiday season may have been reached in Quebec as the number of influenza cases has begun to decline.

According to new data released Monday morning by the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ), the rate of positive influenza tests dropped slightly last week from 27 per cent to 25.2 per cent.

The number of cases detected went from 3,332 in the week ending Dec. 3 to 3,175 last week.

The vast majority of infections are related to influenza A with 3,157 cases, but influenza B is slowly gaining ground.

As is often the case during the flu season, influenza A was the first to strike in autumn, but influenza B is clearly on the rise. However, the number of cases remains relatively low.

In the last three weeks, infections attributed to an influenza B strain have increased from six cases to eight cases to 18 cases.

In his most recent public release on Dec. 5, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, predicted a difficult December for respiratory infectious diseases. He reported high influenza activity and said he hoped to reach the peak of influenza infections quickly.

This wish may have come true sooner rather than later if the trend continues. On the other hand, Boileau argued last week that the decline in influenza cases in the United States and Ontario once the peak was reached was faster than in the past.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2022. This report was prepared with the financial assistance of the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Medical Association has no editorial control over the content.