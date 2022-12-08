iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Flushing our forests: 'The Issue with Tissue' doc discusses clearcutting, biodiversity at COP15


image.jpg

What is toilet paper doing to biodiversity? A filmmaker and former Montrealer is trying to warn us about what is happening to our boreal forest.

Michael Zelniker is attending the COP15 UN biodiversity conference to discuss his film on the boreal forest's decline: ‘The Issue with Tissue: A Boreal Love Story’

The documentary highlights the impact toilet paper has on the forest and what’s gone wrong over the years.

In the interview above, he talks about what he learned while making of the film and the consequences of clearcutting.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*