Flushing our forests: 'The Issue with Tissue' doc discusses clearcutting, biodiversity at COP15

What is toilet paper doing to biodiversity? A filmmaker and former Montrealer is trying to warn us about what is happening to our boreal forest.

Michael Zelniker is attending the COP15 UN biodiversity conference to discuss his film on the boreal forest's decline: ‘The Issue with Tissue: A Boreal Love Story’

The documentary highlights the impact toilet paper has on the forest and what’s gone wrong over the years.

In the interview above, he talks about what he learned while making of the film and the consequences of clearcutting.