iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FOLLOW LIVE: Habs face Jets in Game 1

image.jpg

After shocking the hockey world by beating the heavily favoured Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, the Montreal Canadiens begin their next challenge on the journey to a potential 25th Stanley Cup on Wednesday night: the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have been off for over a week following their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers while the Canadiens are still battle-weary from their first round battle. Both teams are banking on continued strong play from their star goalies. But who will move on to the third round? The answer to that question begins tonight. 

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN 690

 

Newsletters

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error