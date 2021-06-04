iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FOLLOW LIVE: Habs take on Jets for Game 2 in playoff series

image.jpg

The Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the playoff series Friday. 

After taking Game 1 with a final score of 5-3 on Wednesday, the Habs will be in enemy territory during Friday's game at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.

The Jets will play without centre Mark Scheifele, who has been suspended for four games after his hit on the Canadiens' Jake Evans.

The puck drops at 7:30 EST. Follow along here for live updates during the game. 

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN 690

 

 

Newsletters

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error