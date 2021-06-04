FOLLOW LIVE: Habs take on Jets for Game 2 in playoff series

The Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the playoff series Friday.

After taking Game 1 with a final score of 5-3 on Wednesday, the Habs will be in enemy territory during Friday's game at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.

The Jets will play without centre Mark Scheifele, who has been suspended for four games after his hit on the Canadiens' Jake Evans.

The puck drops at 7:30 EST. Follow along here for live updates during the game.

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN 690