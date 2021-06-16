iHeartRadio
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs Golden Knights in Game 2

image.jpg

The Habs busted on game one, but they'll be asking to be dealt back in for a second hand in Las Vegas on Wednesnight night. 

Having lost the first game despite some Carey Price heroics, the team will be looking for some more offensive support against the Golden Knights. Win, and they return to Montreal with a series split. Lose, and they'll have to hope a roaring Bell Centre crowd of 3,500 fans will help them overcome a big deficit against a team that is heavily favourited to move on to the Stanley Cup Finals. 

Follow along with our game blog below.

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN RADIO. 

 

