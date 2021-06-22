FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Golden Knights in Game 5

The Montreal Canadiens are heading back to Vegas with a tied series after losing Game 4 in overtime Sunday night.

After giving Marc-André Fleury a break for Game 4, the Golden Knights have put the Quebec-born goalie back in the net for Tuesday's game. Assistant Coach Luke Richardson will lead the Habs from behind the bench while coach Dominique Ducharme remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The series is now tied 2-2.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. ET and you can follow the game on our live blog below.

