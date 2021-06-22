iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Golden Knights in Game 5

Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during second period game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens are heading back to Vegas with a tied series after losing Game 4 in overtime Sunday night.

After giving Marc-André Fleury a break for Game 4, the Golden Knights have put the Quebec-born goalie back in the net for Tuesday's game. Assistant Coach Luke Richardson will lead the Habs from behind the bench while coach Dominique Ducharme remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The series is now tied 2-2. 

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. ET and you can follow the game on our live blog below.

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN RADIO

 

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error