FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game 3

It's not a must-win game, but it's close.

After a heartbreaking loss in Game 2, in which the Montreal Canadiens outshot and outplayed the Tampa Bay Lightning, the series has returned to the Bell Centre and the Habs sorely need a win.

Victory would set up the chance to tie the series in Game 4. Losing would mean having to win four games in a row to be crowned the champions, while facing off against a Lightning juggernaut that is defending their Stanley Cup title. 

Can the Habs pull it off? Follow our liveblog below to find out. 

LISTEN LIVE ON TSN RADIO 690

 

