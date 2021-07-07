FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game 5

The Montreal Canadiens avoided a sweep in game 4. Now, can they carry that magic back from the Bell Centre to Tampa?

Josh Anderson's overtime goal kept the Habs' Stanley Cup dream alive, but the odds are still against his team, with every game being an elimination game. But when have odds kept this team from working wonders? It's the same squad, after all, that came back from a 3-1 deficit to send the heavily favoured Toronto Maple Leafs to the golf course in the first round.

Follow all the action on our liveblog below. Puck drops at 8 p.m.

