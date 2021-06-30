iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game Two

image.jpg

After a game one drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens are down but definitely not out.

This is the team, after all, that came back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs and who lost their first game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, only to win four of the next five games.

Can the Habs come back to Montreal with a 1-1 series split? Follow along with our liveblog to find out. 

LISTEN LIVE ON TSN RADIO 690

 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error