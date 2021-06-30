FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game Two

After a game one drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens are down but definitely not out.

This is the team, after all, that came back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs and who lost their first game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, only to win four of the next five games.

Can the Habs come back to Montreal with a 1-1 series split? Follow along with our liveblog to find out.

