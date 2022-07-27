FOLLOW LIVE: Pope Francis visits Quebec City

Pope Francis is visiting Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada.



As part of the penitential pilgrimage, the Pope travelled to Edmonton and will also head to Iqaluit. He is meeting with Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors as he apologizes for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.

Pope Francis in Canada: Full itinerary of the papal visit, how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca

