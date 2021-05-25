Following criticisms, coroner for Joyce Echaquan hearing promises to stay impartial

Tuesday morning, at the opening of public hearings into the death of Joyce Echaquan, coroner Gehane Kamel stated she was sorry if some of her previous comments were upsetting, assuring that she plans to remain impartial for the rest of the inquiry.

"Although some of my comments may have given the appearance of bias on my part, I affirm that I have at all times, from day one of this inquiry, respected my important duty of impartiality and independence as a coroner and I can assure you that this will be the case until the very end of the process," she said before the start of the day's testimony.

Last Friday, Quebec's chief coroner, Pascale Descary, had confirmed that Kamel would give an "update" regarding reaction to her comments after the last week of testimony.

Some of her words raised eyebrows, notably when she openly told witnesses that she did not believe them and that they were not credible; she also scolded more than one of them.

An orderly, who was filmed by Echaquan while she lay in a hospital bed, testified last week that they thought their words to her were "kind."

Kamel responded in what could have been perceived as a harsh tone, "Is that said with love? It's full of judgment."

"It's anything but caring," she added. "Don't try to convince me, I don't believe you."

Before a nurse, who could be heard insulting Echaquan in the video, testified, Kamel warned that she might be "a little more ruthless" than the day before.

Kamel also became impatient with members of the medical staff when they said they had not witnessed any racist or derogatory comments against Indigenous people at Joliette Hospital, where Echaquan died on September 28, 2020.

The Indigenous mother filmed herself on her phone being insulted and taunted by two employees of the hospital shortly before her death and broadcast the video live.

The video was widely circulated on social media and triggered a wave of shock and outrage in Quebec.

Kamel is set to oversee the public hearing until June 2. The goal is to shed light on the circumstances and probable causes of Echaquan's death.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2021.