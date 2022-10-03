Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec quickly won a second mandate Monday night with a majority government after a 36-day election campaign.
- QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage
- See real-time results, with detailed riding-by-riding breakdowns, and bookmark your favourite ridings
Here's how election night unfolded as the results came in and party leaders reacted to how Quebecers voted.