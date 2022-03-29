Foo Fighters' Osheaga performance cancelled after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters announced they are cancelling all of their upcoming shows following the recent death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band was set to perform at Osheaga, which is being held during the last weekend of July. The Montreal music festival confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday the artists will not be there this year.

"Our heart goes out to the Foo Fighters & their loved ones. Let’s take this time to remember his talent, cherish his memory, and love each other," read a post on Osheaga's Twitter account.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Columbia during the band's South American tour. News of his death came to light last Friday, but the circumstances of how he died remain unclear.

He had been a drummer for 25 of the band's 28-year existence and was its most prominent member after founder and frontman Dave Grohl.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

With files from The Associated Press