iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Food inspection agency issues liquid tahina recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The CFIA has issued a recall of certain liquid tahina products due to possible Salmonella contamination. SOURCE-CFIA

MONTREAL — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of certain liquid tahina products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Consumers who purchased Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina should not consume the products and return or throw them out.

Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. issued the recall after CFIA test results. It is an updated recall from a similar Oct. 11 recall.

Short-term symptoms from Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to the recall. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error