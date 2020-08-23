Food inspection agency recalls fresh peaches after possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning customers not to eat Prima Wawona peaches from California due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The CFIA issued a warning Saturday after the Fresno, California-based company recalled a variety of peaches.

The complete list of the recalled products can be found on the CFIA website.

If customers purchased any of the listed peaches, they should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Typical symptoms for those suffering from Salmonella infection include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of illness that may be related to the products.

The product recall was triggered by a similar one in the United States.