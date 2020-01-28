Food recall: Duck rillettes sold in Montreal butcher shop may be contaminated by listeria bacteria

"Homemade style" duck rillettes produced and sold at Boucherie du Marche (224 Place du Marche-du-Nord) are being recalled due to possible contamination by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

Anyone who has purchased the product - sold in a 175-g container with a best-before date of Jan. 29, 2020 and containing a label that also reads "Boucherie du Marche - Depuis 1994" - is being warned not to consume it, but to either return it to the shop or throw it away, even if it does not smell or appear suspicious.

The rillettes in question were sold up to Jan. 28, 2020, inclusively.

Boucherie du Marche is voluntarily recalling the product, according to the recall notice by Quebec's Ministere d'Agriculture, Pecheries et Alimentation and the DIvision de l'inspection des aliments de la Ville de Montreal.

The precautionary recall warns that food contaminated by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a food-borne illness that can cause fever, headaches, nausea and stiffness of the neck, particularly among the elderly, children, pregnant women or anyone with a weakened immune system.

The recall notes that no cases of listeriosis have been linked to the product being recalled.