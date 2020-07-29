iHeartRadio
Food recall: Smoked mackerel not safely packaged

Smoked mackerel sold at Boulangerie et Pâtisserie Vova in LaSalle has been recalled. (photo MAPAQ)

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Smoked mackerel sold at a store in the LaSalle borough of Montreal was not safely packaged and should not be consumed, food safety authorities announced Wednesday.

The refrigerated product was sold until July 29, 2020, by Boulangerie & Pâtisserie Vova at 3055 LaSalle Blvd.

It was packaged in a transparent vacuum bag labeled “ADAR - Whole Smoked Mackerel”. (See photo above).

Boulangerie & Pâtisserie Vova is voluntarily recalling the product, which food safety authorities say should not be eaten, even if it smells and looks fine.

The product should be returned to Boulangerie & Pâtisserie Vova or thrown out.

While no illnesses have been reported among people who have consumed the product, it could still present a health risk, food safety officials said. 

