iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Food recall: Smoked salmon sold at Montreal's Lester's Deli missing 'best before' label

Refrigerated smoked salmon sold in 225-gram packages until June 25, 2020, by Lester's Deli on Bernard Ave. in Outremont is being recalled. (Photo: MAPAQ)

Some smoked salmon sold at a famed Montreal deli did not have the required "best before" label and should not be consumed, food safety authorities announced Friday.

The refrigerated product was sold in 225-gram packages until June 25, 2020, by Lester's Deli on Bernard Ave. in Outremont

It was packaged  in clear plastic wrap with a black background and had a label that read "Saumon fume – Smoked salmon – 225 gr." (See photo above).

Lester's Deli is voluntarily recalling the product, which food safety authorities say should not be eaten, even if it smells and looks fine.

The product should be returned to Lester's Deli or thrown out.

While no illnesses have been reported among people who have consumed the product, it could still present a health risk, food safety officials said. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error