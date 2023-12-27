Food waste costing consumers in more ways than they know

The holidays are a time of abundance and, sometimes, overindulgence.

Food waste, however, is a reality year round and it is costing consumers more than is realized.

"We waste so many resources that are very valuable when we throw away food," said food waste expert Eric Grenier.

Grenier has spent the past decade studying food waste and said an estimated one-third of produced food goes to waste.

"There's a lot of waste at every sector of the food system," he said.

That waste, he said, comes at an environmental cost, from growing, to transporting, to cooking the food.

Even composting requires energy, he added.

"When you throw food away, even in the compost, it's already emitted these greenhouse gases," he said.

Grenier recommends doing a grocery inventory, making a menu plan and using up what you have as the best way to reduce waste.

In other words, think like a caterer.

With razor-thin margins, Eatz Encore owner Christina Konefal said she can't afford to lose any supply, especially with the current high food prices.

"I do inventory very often, and we produce a small amount," she said. "I have a chef here seven days a week and do small amounts."

She uses her leftovers in quiches, sandwiches and salads. If necessary, she gives it away.

"We have leftovers we always offer for people who work around here, lunch specials," she said. "We offer sandwiches, complimentary soup or salad for free. We have more clientele around here who are on the street."

Her business model is one that keeps customers coming back to her Westmount eatery, and also lines up with her Polish roots to not waste food.

"With inflation, the price of food, the cost of living is increasing, sharing leftovers with friends and family — a lot of people appreciate it; spreading the love, spreading the food," she said.