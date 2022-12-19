iHeartRadio
Foodtastic to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii for $74.4 million


Cups of fresh squeezed juice are seen at a Freshii restaurant in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Foodtastic Inc. has signed a deal to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii Inc. for $74.4 million.

Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas says Freshii will help Foodtastic expand into a new category.

The Montreal-based restaurant franchisor behind brands like Second Cup, Pita Pit and Milestones also recently announced plans to acquire Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

Freshii says the deal will see Foodtastic pay $2.30 per share in cash, representing a total of $74.4 million on a fully diluted basis.

The company says the amount represents a 148 per cent premium on its 20-day volume-weighted average share price for the period ending Friday and a 142 per cent premium to its closing price Friday.

Stephen Smith, chair of a special committee of independent directors that oversaw the negotiation for Freshii, says the all-cash deal delivers immediate and certain liquidity to Freshii shareholders at a price that represents a significant premium to the market price of shares.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 19, 2022

