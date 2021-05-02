For the first time, a ghost bike honouring a killed Montreal cyclist is being removed

For the first time in Montreal, a ghost bike is being removed.

A white bike was installed on Saint-Denis St. under the des Carrieres overpass in memory of Mathilde Blais who was struck and killed by a crane truck in 2014 while she was riding to work.

Ghostbikes Montreal (Velos Fantome Montreal) placed the bike "to bring attention to how dangerous overpasses are to the most vulnerable users in the city."

The organization said on its event page that the construction of new infrastructure under the overpass and along Saint-Denis St. would have saved Blais' life.

The event will take place at 11 a.m., and the bike will be given to the Musee de la Civilisation in Quebec City. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbault and other dignitaries have said they will attend the ceremony.

Le vélo fantôme en hommage à Mathilde Blais sera retiré dimanche https://t.co/HpU9Mx7smF

Ghostbikes Montreal is an organization that installs white bikes in and around the city in places where cyclists were killed in a road collision in honour of the victims and as a reminder to motorists to be aware of cyclists and to municipal leaders of deficient infrastructure.

The organization said the other 10 installed ghost bikes in and around Montreal will remain in place and that more will be installed in the near future due to recent cycling tragedies.

A white ghost bike in honour of Clement Bazin is shown in Montreal, Saturday, November 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The organization will leave a plaque in Blais' honour where the white bike once was at today's ceremony.

"The bike will be taken down, but neither Mathilde’s memory, nor the memory of all other victims of road violence, will ever be forgotten," said organizers on the event's Facebook page.

Organizers are reminding those who attend to wear a mask and respect public health guidelines.