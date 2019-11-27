For the first time, a woman has been named to head the Sûreté du Québec

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has named Johanne Beausoleil interim director general of the Sûreté du Québec.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Beausoleil said she wanted to be an example for women.

"If I can lead the way and get female officers to be more present, it will be my pleasure to encourage that," she said, adding her biggest challenge will be to "keep people mobilized."

Beausoleil becomes the first woman to head Quebec's provincial police force.

She currently works with the Montreal police, but has already spent time at the SQ as an internal auditor.

She replaces Martin Prud'homme, who was suspended in March for alleged criminal offences.

Beausoleil's appointment comes after interim director Mario Bouchard advised Quebe's public security minister that he plans to retire in December after 31 years on the force. She takes over the job on Dec. 16.

-- with files from the Canadian Press and CTV News' Kelly Grieg.