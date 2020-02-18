For the second time in less than two weeks, a $9-million lottery jackpot was won south of Montreal

For the second time in less than two weeks, a $9-million Loto-Quebec jackpot was won south of Montreal.

The latest winners are Carole Champagne Gagne and her husband Rene-Paul Gagne who purchased the winning ticket in the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw that paid out $9,053, 760. (The winning ticket was sold at Depanneur L'Indispensable in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, the owners of which will receive a one-per-cent commission, worth $90,537.)

"I instantly started crying tears of joy!" Champagne Gagne said after the depanneur worker confirmed that she had a jackpot-winning ticket.

Gagne said she and her husband would use their winnings to retire earlier than planned.

The Gagnes' good fortune comes on the heels of a group of six friends in Saint-Hubert on the South Shore of Montreal who won $9 million in the Jan. 29 Lotto 6/49 draw. The group - five of them former co-workers - said they would celebrate by taking a cruise.