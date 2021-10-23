iHeartRadio
Forecasters say heavy rain, high winds on the way for several areas in Quebec

Heavy rain falling in Montreal.

Weather officials are warning of the potential for flash floods in several areas of Quebec, including Montreal.

Rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres is expected to stretch from Monday evening to Wednesday. 

The special weather alert, issued Sunday morning, affects the following areas:

  • Metro Montreal - Laval
  • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area
  • Vaudreuil area
  • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
  • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
  • Sherbrooke area

High winds are forecast to begin in areas along the St. Lawrence river on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The heavy rain may cause flash floods and pooling on roads," reads the warning from Environment Canada. "Please put away or secure any objects that could be damaged or moved by the wind."

MONTREAL WEATHER

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Sunday, along with a high of 11 degrees.

Montreal is forcast to start the week with single-digit temperatures.

Periods of rain are set to begin Monday afternoon, with a high of eight. Winds reaching 40 km/h are expected to start in the morning.

Rain with continue on Tuesday (high of nine), stretching into Wednesday (high of 12).

By Thursday, rain will be replaced with a mix of sun and cloud and a week-high of 12 degrees.

A 60 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Friday. 

