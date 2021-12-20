Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly tests positive for COVID-19

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test, she announced on Twitter on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Joly said she is isolating now and will continue to work virtually until she gets the results of her PCR test.

“I’m grateful for the protection that vaccines offer us and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. It’s the best thing we can do to keep our families safe this holiday season and all year long,” she said.

“While it is important to get tested for COVID, remember that testing alone doesn’t protect you from contracting and spreading the virus. Please continue to be cautious, limit your contacts and respect public health guidelines. We will get through this together. ”

