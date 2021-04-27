Forestry worker dies after flipping ATV east of Quebec City

A 45-year-old forestry worked is dead after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding overturned on Tuesday.

Police said they were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a section of forest near de la d'Auteuil Rd. In Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City.

The man was the last of four people who followed each other on ATVs as part of their work, said a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec.

According to police, the other workers noticed the victim was no longer following them, but weren't overly worried due to him being experienced.

The co-workers returned less than an hour later and found the overturned vehicle, with the victim trapped underneath, at which point they called emergency services.

Firefighters came to the scene with an evacuation sled and the victim was taken to hospital. He was initially classified as in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The CNESST was notified of the accident and will likely investigate the circumstances, as the man was working when the accident occurred.