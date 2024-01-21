Former addict's transitional house turning women's lives around in Montreal

After more than three decades of drug abuse, a Montreal woman is now making a difference for women caught in the cycle of addiction by offering transitional housing.

LI-BER-T House is a first-of-its-kind program in Quebec that is helping women turn their lives around.

Liane Berry started the house in 2022 because she wanted to create a home environment to help women in recovery integrate into society.

The home provides structure and security to women who have finished rehab and are trying to turn their lives around.

"When we're out there using, we put ourselves in dangerous situations, and the truth is that when we stop using if we don't want to go back there, we need guidance," said Berry. "We need a safe place."

Berry struggled with addiction and crime for 34 years. She said she got sober and relapsed six times before it finally stuck.

The goal of LI-BER-T House is to break that cycle.

"There were times when I really wanted to stop and I had no one to guide me, and no one to tell me, 'Ok, so your sentence is over. Bye. Go do what you want to do,'" said Berry. "What am I going to do for a job? I have a criminal record, [so] where am I going to live? I don't have anywhere to live, so what am I going to do? I'm going to go back to what I know already. That's the cycle."

Addiction psychologist Victoria Kuczynski said 40 to 60 per cent of people relapse after leaving a rehab centre. The number shrinks to 20 per cent if they go through traditional housing.

"Unfortunately, people don't have this option, so they leave a rehab centre that's highly structured with lot's of accountability, a community that's supportive, to nothing," said Kuczynski.

Currently, the Quebec government doesn't invest in places like LI-BER-T House; instead, it focuses on treatment and rehabilitation.

"If they put that money that they keep investing in the treatment, phase 1, and they put it in phase 2 and 3, which is reintegration and housing, then they'd be way ahead of the game in terms of money that they spent on substance abuse," said Berry.