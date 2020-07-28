iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Former cop and ex-minor hockey league coach charged with sexually assaulting boys dies in hospital

FRANCOIS LAMARRE

A retired police officer and ex-minor league hockey coach who was charged with sexually assaulting boys between 1972 and 1997 has died.

72-year-old François Lamarre was due in court next week.

Longueuil police confirm Lamarre, also known as Frank Lamarre, died in hospital of natural causes Sunday.

Lamarre was arrested last December and had pleaded not guilty to nine charges including gross indecency, sexual assault and sexual touching involving boys between the ages of nine and 16. Police at the time said they believed the alleged crimes were committed at Lamarre's home, in his car and at several arenas. Some were boys involved in hockey, while other alleged victims lived in the neighbourhood. Lamarre coached hockey in Greenfield Park where he lived for about 50 years.

Greenfield Park city councillor Wade Wilson was among those who stepped forward when police put out the call for more possible victims. He said he had mixed emotions when police contacted him about Lamarre's death.

"The damage that he's done over the years to many, many kids in our community, we were hoping he would have his day in court," said.Wilson.

He said some may not get closure now that Lamarre has died, hoping other alleged victims will seek help.

"Reach out, talk to somebody if this is happening to you or has happened to you and hopefully be able to turn the page and move on with your life."

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error