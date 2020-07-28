Former cop and ex-minor hockey league coach charged with sexually assaulting boys dies in hospital

A retired police officer and ex-minor league hockey coach who was charged with sexually assaulting boys between 1972 and 1997 has died.

72-year-old François Lamarre was due in court next week.

Longueuil police confirm Lamarre, also known as Frank Lamarre, died in hospital of natural causes Sunday.

Lamarre was arrested last December and had pleaded not guilty to nine charges including gross indecency, sexual assault and sexual touching involving boys between the ages of nine and 16. Police at the time said they believed the alleged crimes were committed at Lamarre's home, in his car and at several arenas. Some were boys involved in hockey, while other alleged victims lived in the neighbourhood. Lamarre coached hockey in Greenfield Park where he lived for about 50 years.

Greenfield Park city councillor Wade Wilson was among those who stepped forward when police put out the call for more possible victims. He said he had mixed emotions when police contacted him about Lamarre's death.

"The damage that he's done over the years to many, many kids in our community, we were hoping he would have his day in court," said.Wilson.

He said some may not get closure now that Lamarre has died, hoping other alleged victims will seek help.

"Reach out, talk to somebody if this is happening to you or has happened to you and hopefully be able to turn the page and move on with your life."