Former Hab Georges Laraque diagnosed with COVID-19

image.jpg

Former Montreal Canadien Georges Laraque has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The retired enforcer tweeted the diagnosis on Thursday.

“I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with COVID,” he wrote. “Since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off!”

Bon je ne suis pas invincible, je viens tout juste d’être diagnostiqué avec le Covid, pas la meilleure nouvelle étant donné que je suis asthmatique, ca va aller! I guess I’m not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I’m asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off! pic.twitter.com/KIgo8Ra0sT

— Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 30, 2020

Laraque was recently assisting with a campaign called 'Give Protection' in Laval, Que., in an effort to get more Personal Protective Equipment to front-line staff, posting a video of himself on April 1 outside a nearby hospital.

He played 13 years in the NHL, mostly with the Edmonton Oilers. He posted a career tally of 53 goals and 100 assists and was mostly known as a fighter, racking up 1,126 penalty minutes. He spent his final two NHL seasons playing for his hometown Canadiens, scoring a single goal and four assists over 61 games.

-With files from The Canadian Press

