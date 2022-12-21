Former Habs defenceman Victor Mete's grandfather among victims of Ontario condo shooting

The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete was among those killed in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday.

The NHL club said in a statement Tuesday that 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, one of five people killed by a shooter armed with a semi-automatic handgun at a highrise condo building, was Mete's maternal grandfather.

Panza's partner, Rita Camilleri, 57, was also killed.

According to a tribute written by family members, Panza, an Italian immigrant, was passionate about music. He was a husband, a father to three daughters, and a proud 'nono' to seven grandchildren.

Mete signed a one-year deal with Toronto in July after six seasons split between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The 24-year-old has played 11 games with the Leafs this season.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday,” the team said. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

There was a moment of silence for the victims of the Vaughan shooting before the Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning game on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Auston Matthews said after the game the news was sad for the entire team.

"Our hearts go out to Victor and everybody involved and that's affected."

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe added after defeating the Lightning 4-1: "Our thoughts are with he and his family. It hits a little bit closer to home now, obviously, because we know Victor and all of that. But I mean, it's such a tragic thing.

"We're thinking of everybody and all the families that are impacted by this. It's incredibly, incredibly tragic. Certainly feeling for Victor and his family right now."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.