Former Habs forward Devante Smith-Pelly announces retirement from hockey


Laval Rocket's Devante Smith-Pelly skates prior to an AHL playoff hockey game against the Syracuse Crunch in Laval, Que., Thursday, May 12, 2022. Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey on Friday.

The 30-year-old Smith-Pelly played with four NHL teams — the Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals — over a 12-year professional hockey career.

Originally a second-round draft pick by the Ducks in 2010, Smith-Pelly last played in the NHL with the Capitals during the 2018-19 season. He scored four goals and had four assists over 54 games.

The Toronto native spent parts of two seasons (2014-16) with the Canadiens, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 66 games.

He suited up for 24 games with the Laval Rocket last season after signing a professional tryout contract with Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate.

Smith-Pelly, who spent the 2019-20 season with Kunlun Red Star in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, had not played this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

