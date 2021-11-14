Former health minister Gaetan Barrette won't run in 2022

Former health minister Gaetan Barrette will not run for reelection in the 2022 Quebec election.

Barrette announced the decision alongside leader Dominique Anglade on Sunday.

The Liberal MNA for La Pinière, Barrette lost his title as Treasury Council Critic and as critic for Intergovernmental Relations last Saturday after engaging in a Twitter squabble with Marie Montpetit, Liberal MNA for Maurice-Richard.

Montpetit, who was the Liberals' health critic at the time, also had her responsibilities withdrawn.

Subsequently, because of allegations of psychological harassment against the member for Maurice-Richard, Montpetit received an additional sanction, by being excluded from the Liberal caucus.

Barrette was first elected in 2014 and served as health minister under then-premier Philippe Couillard. He said he wished to return to the post if the Liberals return to power, but Anglade said that would not be happening in any government she leads.

POLARIZING MNA

In Trois-Rivieres, where the CAQ (Coalition Avenir Quebec) general council is being held, elected officials described Barrette as a great parliamentarian who wanted to change things.

"I think he wanted to cast his net a little too wide, but hey," said junior Minister of Health and Social Services Lionel Carmant.

"Did it go well, certainly not," added his colleague, Transport Minister François Bonnardel, recalling his "many spats" with Barrette, who he called a "polarizing MNA."

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafreniere called him a "formidable adversary."

The minister who replaced Barrette as health minister in 2018, Danielle McCann, preferred to abstain, saying only that the task of health minister was "enormous."

-- With files from The Canadian Press.