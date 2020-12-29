Former interim PLQ leader Pierre Arcand apologizes for spending holidays in Barbados

Despite repeated requests from governments not to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is currently in the West Indies with his wife.

Arcand, the former interim leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec, confirmed in a statement obtained by The Canadian Press that he's currently in Barbados, "one of the safest places in the world right now."

He said he "regrets this decision given the current situation in Quebec and the respect we owe to health workers."

Arcand added that he took two COVID-19 tests on Dec. 22 and 27, both of which were negative.

He added that he will "scrupulously respect the 14 days of confinement upon (his) return."

According to Radio-Canada, who reported the news first, Arcand was spotted in the Glitter Bay area.

Federal and provincial governments have repeatedly asked Quebecers not to travel over the holidays given the state of the pandemic in Canada.

A few days ago, Premier François Legault participated in a news conference with the three opposition leaders to encourage Quebecers to respect public health guidelines over the break.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade was present and urged Quebecers not to be overwhelmed by restrictions so as not to let "the virus win."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.