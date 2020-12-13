Former Liberal Federal Minister Alfonso Gagliano dies at 78

Former federal Liberal minister Alfonso Gagliano has died.

He represented Saint-Leonard in the House of Commons from 1984 to 2002.

He was 78-years old.

Elected for the first time in 1984 as Member of Parliament for Saint-Leonard - Anjou, he was re-elected many times despite the many changes made to the riding over the years.

He retired as a member of Parliament for Saint-Leonard - Saint-Michel in 2002 to accept an ambassadorial post.

He was dismissed from his post in 2004 by Prime Minister Paul Martin.

The outbreak of the sponsorship scandal, a program aimed at the illegal financing of the promotion of federalism during the Quebec sovereignty referendum in 1995, pushed him to exit politics.

Gagliano was directly linked to the scandal as Minister of Public Works under Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

Since his retirement from public life, Gagliano managed a vineyard that bears his name in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.