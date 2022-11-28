Former Liberal minister Pierre Moreau will not seek leadership

One of the potential new leaders of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has pulled his name out of the hat.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Moreau said in a Twitter post that he will not be running for the post vacated by former leader Dominique Anglade.

"Since the vacancy for leader of the Liberal party of Quebec, there has been intermittent speculation about my interest in running for the position," wrote Moreau. "Today, however, I wish to reiterate that I will not be running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party. I intend to remain an active member of this great party where I will continue to fight for a more inclusive, fairer and more prosperous Quebec while respecting its French-speaking majority and the other communities that also form Quebec society."

Un message à mes amis libéraux. pic.twitter.com/0EDmksacu8

Moreau served as the Liberal MNA in Marguerite-D'Youville from 2003 to 2007 and then in Chateauguay from 2008 to 2018.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Liberal leadership in 2013, losing to former premier Philippe Couillard.

He served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy under the Couillard government from 2014 to 2018.

Moreau lost his seat in Chateauguay in the 2018 election to former Coalition Avenir Quebec MNA MarieChantal Chasse.