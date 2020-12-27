Former Montreal Expos pitcher Derek Aucoin has died of cancer at age 50

Former Montreal Expos Major League Baseball pitcher Derek Aucoin died of brain cancer on Saturday night.

He was 50 years old.

"There are very few words to express the deep pain and sorrow that lives in us as our handsome Derek left us peacefully surrounded by love," his wife Isabelle and son Dawson said in a statement Sunday morning.

"For 18 months, he had been resiliently fighting a hard fight against glioblastoma multiforme. Despite this merciless cancer, he lived in the gratitude of the present moment as only he could.

"We thank you for respecting our privacy during these difficult times."

Hall-of-famer Tim Raines tweeted his condolences.

"I always enjoyed my time with him," Raines wrote. "A great baseball man."

The family also indicated that details will be communicated to celebrate Aucoin's life.

A native of Lachine, Quebec, Aucoin was part of the Montreal organization from 1989, including two trips to the mound with the Expos in 1996.

ExposNation est attristé d'apprendre le décès de l'ancien lanceur des Expos et partisan d'Exposnation, Derek Aucoin. Il a touché la vie de tant de gens. Nous offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à son épouse Isabelle et à son fils Dawson. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/D6vpPLTVJ9

In two and two-thirds innings he allowed one run and three hits, with one walk and one strikeout.

He also worked in branches of the New York Mets in 1998.

Aucoin was the subject of the book "Derek Aucoin, La Tete Haute" by Benoit Rioux, published in April 2020.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.