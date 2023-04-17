Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre suffers mild stroke

Denis Coderre is recovering in hospital after suffering a mild stroke.

The former Montreal mayor and federal Liberal MP released a Facebook message Monday afternoon with a photo of himself smiling from his hospital bed.

The 59-year-old said he started having problems with his speech beginning Saturday evening and said his left side started to go numb.

On Sunday, he decided to visit the emergency room at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

"I had a mild stroke and am extending my stay at the Jewish," he wrote.