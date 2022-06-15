Former Montreal rabbi charged with sex crimes against a minor

A former Montreal rabbi has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s.

Leon Mund, 79, is facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, as well as other sex-related crimes.

Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued last February and that the alleged offence dates back to 1997. He made a first court appearance on May 31 following his arrest.

Lund's lawyer, Jessy Héroux, said in an email to CTV News on Wednesday that his client "categorically denies the accusations."

"There will be no further comment since the proceedings are pending."

Lund is scheduled to return to court on July 11.