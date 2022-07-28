iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec, left, collides with Dallas Stars' Stéphane Robidas during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan., 14, 2010. The Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stéphane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff.

The 45-year-old spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League.

He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year.

Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from the Canadiens.

He was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (164th overall) of the 1995 NHL draft.

He had 57 goals and 201 assists over 937 regular-season games with Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto.

Robidas joins a rebuilding Canadiens club which finished with a league-worst 22-49-11 record in 2021-22, one season after advancing to the Stanley Cup final.

"We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane's calibre join our coaching staff," St. Louis said in a statement. "His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players."

St. Louis will be heading into his first full season as head coach.

He took over as interim head coach on Feb. 9 after Dominique Ducharme was fired and signed a three-year contract on June 1.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*